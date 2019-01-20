Bikram Singh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ce80d59-78ba-494e-8817-f06acd2e7915
Bikram Singh Biography (Wikipedia)
Bikram Singh (born 1980/1981) is an American bhangra music artist. A graduate of Touro Law School, he also works as an attorney in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bikram Singh Performances & Interviews
Bikram Singh Tracks
Sort by
Ik Waari Aaja
Bikram Singh
Ik Waari Aaja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0f7.jpglink
Ik Waari Aaja
Last played on
Kawan (feat. Gunjan & Tigerstyle)
Bikram Singh
Kawan (feat. Gunjan & Tigerstyle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0f7.jpglink
Kawan (feat. Gunjan & Tigerstyle)
Last played on
Kawan (feat. Gunjan)
Bikram Singh
Kawan (feat. Gunjan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0f7.jpglink
Kawan (feat. Gunjan)
Last played on
Kinna Sohna Munda
Bikram Singh
Kinna Sohna Munda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinna Sohna Munda
Last played on
American Jugni
Bikram Singh
American Jugni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Jugni
Last played on
American Jugni (RAMP)
Bikram Singh
American Jugni (RAMP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Jugni (RAMP)
Last played on
Rusiya Na Kar
Bikram Singh
Rusiya Na Kar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046mvwc.jpglink
Rusiya Na Kar
Last played on
Kawan (DnB Remix)
Bikram Singh
Kawan (DnB Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0f7.jpglink
Kawan (DnB Remix)
Last played on
Kawan 2
Bikram Singh
Kawan 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0f7.jpglink
Kawan 2
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bikram Singh
Bikram Singh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jazzy B chats to Rav and Dee!
-
Jazzy B – Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
-
Jazzy B
-
Jazzy B talks Trendster
-
Behind The Bhangra: Aman Hayer
-
Juggy D talks to his mate Rishi Rich!
-
Aman Hayer Never Mind The Dholocks
-
Behind the Bhangra - Jazzy B
-
"Why are you taking Dipps's job man?" Kan D Man & DJ Limelight speak to Juggy D
-
Jazzy B World Exclusive
Back to artist