Donna Fargo (born Yvonne Vaughn, November 10, 1945, in Mount Airy, North Carolina) is an American country singer-songwriter, who is best known for a series of Top 10 country hits in the 1970s. These include "The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA" and "Funny Face," both which became crossover pop hits in 1972.

Fargo has won major awards since her debut in the late 1960s, including one Grammy Award, five awards from the Academy of Country Music and one award from the Country Music Association.