Philippe CuperClarinettiste. Born 25 April 1957
Philippe Cuper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ce768d0-ab29-4cb6-8c6e-4056d0e7de5a
Philippe Cuper Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Cuper is a French clarinetist, born in Lille on April 25, 1957.
He is considered to be one of the best representatives of the current French clarinet school.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philippe Cuper Tracks
Sort by
Le gai Paris
Jean Françaix
Le gai Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp9f.jpglink
Le gai Paris
Last played on
Back to artist