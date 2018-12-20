David BedfordBorn 4 August 1937. Died 1 October 2011
David Bedford
1937-08-04
David Bedford Biography (Wikipedia)
David Vickerman Bedford (4 August 1937 – 1 October 2011) was an English composer and musician. He wrote and played both popular and classical music. He was the brother of the conductor Steuart Bedford and the grandson of the composer, painter and author Herbert Bedford and the composer Liza Lehmann.
From 1969 to 1981, Bedford was Composer in Residence at Queen's College, London. From 1968 to 1980, he taught music in a number of London secondary schools. In 1996 he was appointed Composer in Association with the English Sinfonia. In 2001 he was appointed Chairman of the Performing Right Society, having previously been Deputy chairman.
David Bedford Tracks
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Ivor Cutler
Good King Wenceslas (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Marc Bolan
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Ivor Cutler
Symphony No 1 (Presto)
David Bedford
Tubular Bells
Mike Oldfield
Symphony No 1
David Bedford
Alleluia tympanis for orchestra
David Bedford
Star's End
David Bedford
Two Little Pigeons
Lol Coxhill
King Aeolus
David Bedford
Song For Insane Times
Kevin Ayers
May God Shield You On Every Step
BBC Singers, David Bedford, Stephen Cleobury & Stephen Disley
The Phaecian Games
David Bedford
Twelve Hours of Sunset (feat. Jac van Steen, BBC Symphony Orchestra & David Bedford)
Crouch End Festival Chorus
May God shield you on every step
David Bedford
Bash peace
David Bedford
Some Bright Stars For Kings College
David Bedford
Wanderers Of The Pale Wood
David Bedford
Circe's Island
David Bedford
The Sirens
David Bedford
Penelope's Shroud
David Bedford
The Roman Centurion's Song (text: Rudyard Kipling)
David Bedford
Variations on Summer is Icumen In, extract
David Bedford
Part Two
David Bedford
Part One
David Bedford
