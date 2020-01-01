Marcin PrzybyłowiczBorn 4 May 1985
Marcin Przybyłowicz (born 4 May 1985) is a Polish composer and sound designer. He is mostly known for his contributions as music director and lead composer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and as the sound designer for The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. He also composed the score to a Polish historical television drama series Korona królów produced by Telewizja Polska.
