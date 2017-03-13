Lights & Motion is a Swedish cinematic post-rock musical project, founded in Gothenburg 2012 by Christoffer Franzén. The project came into life after a long period of insomnia, where Christoffer chose to spend his nights in a studio in Gothenburg, writing music. The music has been described as cinematic in quality and in its reoccurring use of big crescendos.

The band has so far released four full-length albums, Reanimation, Save Your Heart, Chronicle, Dear Avalanche, and one mini-album Bloom, all released through the American independent record label Deep Elm Records. Music from Lights & Motion have been used in many filmtrailers, commercials and TV-shows, ranging from The Oscars to the Super Bowl. in 2015, Apple featured the bands music in their global iTunes Campaign, "Latest Films. Anywhere, Anytime."

In December 2013, Lights & Motion was voted as "The Best New Artist" in the annual polls by Post-rock on Facebook, the world's largest post-rock community.