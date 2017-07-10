American AuthorsFormed 1 June 2011
American Authors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n2w6s.jpg
2011-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ce0515d-cc88-4df6-8a2e-d231c13cb2c2
American Authors Biography (Wikipedia)
American Authors is an American rock band based in New York City currently signed to Island Records. It currently consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Zac Barnett, lead guitarist and banjoist James Adam Shelley, bassist Dave Rublin, and drummer Matt Sanchez. They are best known for their hit singles "Believer" and "Best Day of My Life" from their debut album Oh, What a Life, as well as their Top 20 hit, "Go Big or Go Home", from their second album, What We Live For.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
American Authors Tracks
Sort by
Best Day Of My Life
American Authors
Best Day Of My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pwf8x.jpglink
Best Day Of My Life
Last played on
Home
American Authors
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2w6s.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Think About It
American Authors
Think About It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2w6s.jpglink
Think About It
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T21:59:33
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Latest American Authors News
American Authors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist