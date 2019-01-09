Banshee
Banshee Biography (Wikipedia)
Banshee is a metal band that was formed in 1986 in the American Midwest. Although they shared the image and sound with the glam/metal scene of the 80s, their music fully shares the elements of melodic power metal: catchy guitar riffs, eclectic drums and bass, powerful guitar solos, and intense vocals.
