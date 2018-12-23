Lady KashRapper / Songwrite
Lady Kash
Lady Kash Biography (Wikipedia)
Lady Kash is an award-winning south Asian rapper/songwriter from Singapore who started her solo career professionally in 2007. Rapping fluently in English and Tamil, Lady Kash has worked with several notable music composers including A. R. Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh Ravichander and more. She launched her own company/label AKASHIK in 2013 and continues to churn out independent hiphop music and videos, alongside working on film soundtracks occasionally. She has performed in various concerts around the globe including Switzerland, Canada, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai and India.
Lady Kash Tracks
Villupaattu
Lady Kash
Villupaattu
Villupaattu
Deepa Thirunaal
The Sound Poets
Deepa Thirunaal
Deepa Thirunaal
Kaala Kalavaani
Shakthisree Gopalan
Kaala Kalavaani
Kaala Kalavaani
Two Cents
Lady Kash
Two Cents
Two Cents
2 Cents
Lady Kash
2 Cents
2 Cents
I Told You So
Lady Kash
I Told You So
I Told You So
Performer
Bodak Yellow (Remix)
Lady Kash
Bodak Yellow (Remix)
Bodak Yellow (Remix)
Super Model (Remake)
Lady Kash
Super Model (Remake)
Super Model (Remake)
Super Model
Lady Kash
Super Model
Super Model
Yatriika Ellai Illa
Shakthisree Gopalan
Yatriika Ellai Illa
Yatriika Ellai Illa
Rap Smash
Lady Kash
Rap Smash
Rap Smash
