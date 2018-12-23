Lady Kash is an award-winning south Asian rapper/songwriter from Singapore who started her solo career professionally in 2007. Rapping fluently in English and Tamil, Lady Kash has worked with several notable music composers including A. R. Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh Ravichander and more. She launched her own company/label AKASHIK in 2013 and continues to churn out independent hiphop music and videos, alongside working on film soundtracks occasionally. She has performed in various concerts around the globe including Switzerland, Canada, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai and India.