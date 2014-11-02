The LocustUnited States grindcore/mathcore. Formed 1994
The Locust
1994
The Locust Biography (Wikipedia)
The Locust is an American grindcore band from San Diego, California, United States known for their unique mix of grind speed and aggression, complexity, and new wave weirdness.
The band is noted for their use of insect costumes when performing live.
The Locust Tracks
Alas, Here Come the Hypochondriacs to Wait With You in the Lobby
Alas, Here Come the Hypochondriacs to Wait With You in the Lobby
