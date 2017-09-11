Vanessa N. Collier is an American blues, pop rock, and neo soul saxophonist, singer and songwriter. She has been nominated for three Blues Music Awards.

Her influences include the Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Seal, Jill Scott, John Legend, Laura Izibor, Norah Jones, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove, and Cannonball Adderley. Collier is a Selmer endorsed woodwind artist.