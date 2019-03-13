Tico TorresBorn 7 October 1953
Tico Torres
1953-10-07
Tico Torres Biography (Wikipedia)
Hector Juan Samuel "Tico" Torres (born October 7, 1953) is an American musician, artist, and entrepreneur, best known as the drummer, percussionist, and a songwriter for American rock band Bon Jovi. In 2018, Torres was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bon Jovi.
