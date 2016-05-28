Ray Martin and His Orchestra
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cda6774-d911-41cb-ab06-30c5bf786370
Tracks
Sort by
Vivre (Love Of My Life)
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
Vivre (Love Of My Life)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vivre (Love Of My Life)
Last played on
Blue Tango
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
Blue Tango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Tango
Last played on
Vivre
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
Vivre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vivre
Last played on
Jericho
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
Jericho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jericho
Last played on
Marching Strings
Ray Martin Orchestra
Marching Strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marching Strings
Performer
Last played on
The Blue Tango
Ray Martin Orchestra
The Blue Tango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blue Tango
Performer
Last played on
The Blue Tango
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
The Blue Tango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blue Tango
Last played on
Marching Strings
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
Marching Strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marching Strings
Last played on
Glamorous Night
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
Glamorous Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glamorous Night
Last played on
the sale of the century
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
the sale of the century
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
the sale of the century
Last played on
The Edwardians (from Upstairs Downstairs)
Ray Martin and His Orchestra
The Edwardians (from Upstairs Downstairs)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist