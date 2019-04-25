Barry "Baz" Warne (born 25 March 1964 in Sunderland, England) is the current guitarist and vocalist of the Stranglers. Earlier in his career, he was the guitarist and front-man of numerous bands. His first recordings to be released were with the Sunderland punk band the Toy Dolls, whom he joined as bassist in 1983. He toured extensively with them and recorded two singles before forming the Troubleshooters in 1985. The Troubleshooters released two singles before changing their name to the Smalltown Heroes in 1992. They released a number of singles including the world's first interactive CD-rom single, "Moral Judgement", which contained the band's history, the video for "Moral Judgement", and gig footage. "Moral Judgement" received the 'Single-of-the-Week' designation from Kerrang magazine on its release in 1994. It was followed in 1996 by their only album, Human Soup. In 1998, during the recording of what was planned as their second album, Atomic Cafe, their record company pulled the plug, announcing that they had no more money, causing the band to fold. In the summer of 1998, Warne formed a retro-rock cover band named Sun Devils.