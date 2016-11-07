Kenn StarrUS rapper
Kenn Starr
Kenn Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenn Starr (born Ken Jones) is an American rapper from Suffolk, Virginia, currently residing in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Starr is a member of the Low Budget Crew and also the duo Isaac Jones. His solo debut album, Starr Status, was released in 2006. His latest album, Square One was released in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Movement
The Movement
Say Something (Kenwood Remix) (feat. Quartermaine & Kenn Starr)
Say Something (Kenwood Remix) (feat. Quartermaine & Kenn Starr)
