Eat StaticFormed 1989
Eat Static
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cd39202-6c67-400a-b96e-df351c9f9484
Eat Static Biography (Wikipedia)
Eat Static is an electronic music project from Frome, Somerset, England formed in 1989 by Merv Pepler and Joie Hinton. Hinton left the group in February 2008 after 18 years to spend more time with his family.
Eat Static Tracks
Bioform (Radio 1 Session 22 Aug 1993)
Eat Static
Bioform (Radio 1 Session 22 Aug 1993)
Bioform (Radio 1 Session 22 Aug 1993)
Area 51 (Radio 1 Session 22 Aug 1993)
Eat Static
Area 51 (Radio 1 Session 22 Aug 1993)
In All Worlds (feat. Robert Smith)
Eat Static
In All Worlds (feat. Robert Smith)
In All Worlds (feat. Robert Smith)
Gulf Breeze
Eat Static
Gulf Breeze
Gulf Breeze
UFO Over Trenchtown
Eat Static
UFO Over Trenchtown
UFO Over Trenchtown
Prana
Eat Static
Prana
Prana
Zarbi BBC Session 22/08/1993
Eat Static
Zarbi BBC Session 22/08/1993
Zarbi BBC Session 22/08/1993
Upcoming Events
27
Apr
2019
Eat Static, Banco de Gaia
Cheese & Grain, Bath, UK
Eat Static Links
