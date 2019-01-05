Barney McAll (born Melbourne, Australia, 1966) is a jazz pianist and composer. Barney McAll moved to New York City from Australia in 1997 to join saxophonist Gary Bartz's band. As well as remaining to be a member of the Gary Bartz quartet, he also plays with the Josh Roseman Unit, Fred Wesley and the JB's, Groove Collective, and Kurt Rosenwinkel's "Heartcore". He completed a Bachelor of Music at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne, studying with pianists Paul Grabowsky, Tony Gould and Mike Nock and with guitarist Doug Devries. He studied in New York with Barry Harris, Mulgrew Miller, Jim Beard and Aydin Esen.

His ensembles include "M.O.D.A.S", "Sylent Running", "GRAFT", and "ASIO" (Australian Symbiotic Improvisers Orbit). His most recent project is a political Black Mirror pop album called Global Intimacy under the pseudonym TQX. He was awarded the Australia Council Fellowship in 2007 and worked as musical director for Australian vocalist Sia Furler from 2011–2012.

Barney McAll is also the 2015 recipient of the Peggy Glanville-Hicks composer residency in Sydney, Australia.