Henson CargillBorn 5 February 1941. Died 24 March 2007
Henson Cargill
1941-02-05
Henson Cargill Biography (Wikipedia)
Henson Cargill (February 5, 1941 – March 24, 2007) was an American country music singer best known for the socially controversial 1968 Country No. 1 hit "Skip a Rope". His music career began in Oklahoma in clubs around Oklahoma City and Tulsa. He earned national recognition after getting a Nashville producer to agree to produce "Skip a Rope".
Cargill had a number of Top 20 hits including "Row Row Row" (1968), "None Of My Business", and "The Most Uncomplicated Goodbye I Ever Heard" (1970). Later hits included "Some Old California Memory" and "Silence on the Line". He also had a television show and performed for many years in Reno and Las Vegas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henson Cargill Tracks
Y'all Come Back Saloon
Henson Cargill
Y'all Come Back Saloon
Y'all Come Back Saloon
Skip A Rope
Henson Cargill
Skip A Rope
Skip A Rope
Im Building A Bridge
Henson Cargill
Im Building A Bridge
Im Building A Bridge
