MelvinsUS band. Formed 1983
Melvins
1983
Melvins Biography (Wikipedia)
Melvins are an American rock band whose early work was key to the development of both grunge and sludge metal. The band formed in 1983 in Montesano, Washington. They have mostly performed as a trio, as well as a quartet with either two drummers/bassists in recent years. Since 1984, vocalist and guitarist Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover have been constant members. The band was named after a supervisor at a Thriftway in Montesano, Washington, where Osborne also worked as a clerk. "Melvin" was disliked by other employees, and the band's members felt it to be an appropriately ridiculous name.
Melvins Tracks
Break Bread
Melvins
Break Bread
Break Bread
Stop Moving To Florida
Melvins
Stop Moving To Florida
Stop Moving To Florida
Honey Bucket
Melvins
Honey Bucket
Honey Bucket
What's Wrong with You
Melvins
What's Wrong with You
Christ Hammer
Melvins
Christ Hammer
Christ Hammer
Carol of the Bells
Melvins
Carol of the Bells
Carol of the Bells
Ligature
Melvins
Ligature
Ligature
Anaconda
Melvins
Anaconda
Anaconda
McGruff The Crime Dog
Jello Biafra
McGruff The Crime Dog
McGruff The Crime Dog
Choco Plumbing
Melvins
Choco Plumbing
Hideous Woman
Melvins
Hideous Woman
Hideous Woman
The Kicking Machine
Melvins
The Kicking Machine
Sweet Willy Rollbar
Melvins
Sweet Willy Rollbar
Sweet Willy Rollbar
Bride of Crankenstein
Melvins
Bride of Crankenstein
Hog Leg
Melvins
Hog Leg
Hog Leg
Billy Fish
Melvins
Billy Fish
Billy Fish
Skin Horse
Melvins
Skin Horse
Skin Horse
City Dump
Melvins
City Dump
City Dump
I Told You I Was Crazy
Melvins
I Told You I Was Crazy
I Told You I Was Crazy
Zodiac
Melvins
Zodiac
Zodiac
Boris
Melvins
Boris
Boris
Cow
Melvins
Cow
Cow
Tipping the Lion
Melvins
Tipping the Lion
Tipping the Lion
The Brain Centre at Whipples
Melvins
The Brain Centre at Whipples
The Brain Centre at Whipples
Lizzy
Melvins
Lizzy
Lizzy
The War On Wisdom
Melvins
The War On Wisdom
Revolve
Melvins
Revolve
Revolve
Symptom Of The Universe
Melvins
Symptom Of The Universe
Rat-Faced Granny
Melvins
Rat-Faced Granny
Rat-Faced Granny
Blood Witch
Melvins
Blood Witch
Blood Witch
Queen
Melvins
Queen
Queen
Electric Flower (Doorly Mix)
Melvins
Electric Flower (Doorly Mix)
Electric Flower (Doorly Mix)
Electric Flower (Lovelock Remix)
Melvins
Electric Flower (Lovelock Remix)
Electric Flower (Lovelock Remix)
Night Goat
Melvins
Night Goat
Night Goat
The Water Glass
Melvins
The Water Glass
The Water Glass
Evil New War God
Melvins
Evil New War God
Buck Owens
Melvins
Buck Owens
Buck Owens
A History Of Bad Men
Melvins
A History Of Bad Men
A History Of Bad Men
