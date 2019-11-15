Shannon Rubicam (born October 11, 1951) is an American female singer/songwriter who is best known for being half of the mid-to-late-1980s pop duo Boy Meets Girl.

Her husband, George Merrill, was the other half of Boy Meets Girl, who are best remembered for their 1988 hit "Waiting for a Star to Fall". Merrill and Rubicam first met in 1975 when both were performing at a friend's wedding. The couple also wrote two hit songs for Whitney Houston, "How Will I Know" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)", both of which hit Number 1 in the United States, among other countries, during the second half of the 1980s, just before Boy Meets Girl shot to fame.

Merrill and Rubicam have one child, a daughter named Hilary, who appeared in their "Waiting for a Star to Fall" video as the young blonde-haired girl. They divorced in 2000 but have continued working together for various music projects.

In 2011, Rubicam published her first novel, titled The Wonderground.