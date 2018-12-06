John WhiteBritish composer and pianist. Born 5 April 1936
John White
John White Biography (Wikipedia)
John White (born 5 April 1936 in Berlin) is an English experimental composer and musical performer. He invented the early British form of minimalism known as systems music, with his early Machines.
John White Performances & Interviews
John White Tracks
Doggerel Machine (extract)
John White & Wallace Collection
Doggerel Machine (extract)
Doggerel Machine (extract)
Composer
Last played on
Sonata no. 136
John White
Sonata no. 136
Sonata no. 136
Last played on
Piano Sonata No.54
John White
Piano Sonata No.54
Piano Sonata No.54
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg3d4f
Round House, The
1974-07-29T22:02:58
29
Jul
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 11
Round House, The
