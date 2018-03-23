MellowHypeFormed 2009
MellowHype
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ccc5e22-85f7-4b03-b8f1-19b03980906f
MellowHype Biography (Wikipedia)
MellowHype is an American hip hop duo from Los Angeles, California, that consists of rapper-producer Hodgy (Gerard Long) and producer-rapper Left Brain (Vyron Turner). Both are members of hip hop collective Odd Future. They have released two studio albums which both charted on the Billboard 200 albums chart and four mixtapes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MellowHype Tracks
Sort by
Rolex
MellowHype
Rolex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rolex
Last played on
La Bonita
MellowHype
La Bonita
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Bonita
Last played on
We High
MellowHype
We High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We High
Last played on
Rico (Feat. Frank Ocean)
MellowHype
Rico (Feat. Frank Ocean)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rico (Feat. Frank Ocean)
Last played on
Chordaroy
MellowHype
Chordaroy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chordaroy
Last played on
MellowHype Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist