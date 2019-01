MellowHype is an American hip hop duo from Los Angeles, California, that consists of rapper-producer Hodgy (Gerard Long) and producer-rapper Left Brain (Vyron Turner). Both are members of hip hop collective Odd Future. They have released two studio albums which both charted on the Billboard 200 albums chart and four mixtapes.

