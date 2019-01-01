Nicholas Louw (born 30 December 1979) is a well-known South African pop and opera singer and signed to Select Music, the major South African record label. His repertoire mainly in Afrikaans includes rock, pop, country and music ballads, often incorporating strong classical elements. Louw has had a number of successful albums through releases through Select Music starting with his debut album in 2003, selling over 650,000 albums. His major hits include "Ek wil my baby hê vanaand", "Rock daai lyfie" and "Generaal". He tours extensively averaging above 100 gigs a year. On 12 July 2014, he married Denise Shrewsbury.