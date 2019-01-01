Nicholis LouwBorn 30 December 1979
Nicholis Louw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ccb5974-c3bc-4091-acbd-6147d81b288f
Nicholis Louw Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Louw (born 30 December 1979) is a well-known South African pop and opera singer and signed to Select Music, the major South African record label. His repertoire mainly in Afrikaans includes rock, pop, country and music ballads, often incorporating strong classical elements. Louw has had a number of successful albums through releases through Select Music starting with his debut album in 2003, selling over 650,000 albums. His major hits include "Ek wil my baby hê vanaand", "Rock daai lyfie" and "Generaal". He tours extensively averaging above 100 gigs a year. On 12 July 2014, he married Denise Shrewsbury.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicholis Louw Tracks
Sort by
Nicholis Louw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist