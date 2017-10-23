Christopher OwensBorn 13 July 1979
Christopher Owens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p020bkwq.jpg
1979-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cca95ca-e6b7-4aa7-9a8b-0425189c7f1d
Christopher Owens Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher David Owens (born July 13, 1979) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. He is best known as the frontman and songwriter for the now-disbanded indie rock band Girls. He released his debut album as a solo artist, Lysandre, in January 2013. In September 2014, Owens released his second album, A New Testament. In May 2015, Owens released his third album, Chrissybaby Forever.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Owens Performances & Interviews
Christopher Owens Tracks
Sort by
Nobody's Business (6 Music Session, 9 September 2014)
Christopher Owens
Nobody's Business (6 Music Session, 9 September 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Here We Go (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2012)
Christopher Owens
Here We Go (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Here We Go (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2012)
Last played on
Part Of Me (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2012)
Christopher Owens
Part Of Me (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Part Of Me (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2012)
Last played on
Never Want To See That Look Again
Christopher Owens
Never Want To See That Look Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Never Want To See That Look Again
It Comes Back To You
Christopher Owens
It Comes Back To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020bfhf.jpglink
It Comes Back To You
Nothing More Than Everything To Me
Christopher Owens
Nothing More Than Everything To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Nothing More Than Everything To Me
Here We Go
Christopher Owens
Here We Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Here We Go
Last played on
Stephen
Christopher Owens
Stephen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Stephen
Last played on
Love is in the Ear of the Listener
Christopher Owens
Love is in the Ear of the Listener
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Love is in the Ear of the Listener
Last played on
Here We Go Again
Christopher Owens
Here We Go Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Here We Go Again
Last played on
Lysandres Theme / Here We Go
Christopher Owens
Lysandres Theme / Here We Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Part Of Me (Lysandre's Epilogue)
Christopher Owens
Part Of Me (Lysandre's Epilogue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
Part Of Me (Lysandre's Epilogue)
Last played on
New York City
Christopher Owens
New York City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020fbb2.jpglink
New York City
Last played on
Christopher Owens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist