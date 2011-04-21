Rome is an experimental neofolk and martial industrial act founded in November 2005 as a main output for the songs of Jérôme Reuter of Luxembourg. Though Reuter is the main creative force in the band, he performs live with a range of musicians who also contribute performances on various studio recordings. In early 2006 Rome was signed to the Swedish record label Cold Meat Industry. Rome has since signed with the Trisol Music Group record label as of 2009. Rome are considered one of the most important acts within the neofolk genre. Prior to his work in Rome, Reuter was the singer in a post-punk band called Mack Murphy and the Inmates.