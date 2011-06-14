Ardavan KamkarBorn 1968
Ardavan Kamkar
1968
Ardavan Kamkar Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kamkars (Sorani Kurdish: کامکاران, Kurmanji Kurdish: Kamkaran,Persian: کامکارها) is a Kurdish family of seven brothers and a sister, all from the city of Sanandaj, the capital of the Kurdistan province of Iran.
The group has performed numerous concerts around the world, including their performance at the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony honoring Shirin Ebadi.
