Vitalij MargulisBorn 16 April 1928. Died 29 May 2011
1928-04-16
Vitaly Iosifovich Margulis (Russian: Виталий Иосифович Маргулис; April 16, 1928 – May 29, 2011) was a Russian classical pianist.
Prelude Op 23 no 10
Sergey Rachmaninov
Prelude Op 23 no 10
