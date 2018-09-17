Waylon Albright "Shooter" Jennings (born May 19, 1979) is an American singer-songwriter who has released seven albums and numerous EPs. He also has made multiple appearances and cameos in films. Jennings is active mainly in outlaw country and Southern rock genres. Jennings is the son of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter.

Currently signed to Universal South, Jennings made his debut with the single "4th Of July" of his 2005 album Put the "O" Back in Country, which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard country charts. Jennings has since followed with six more full-length studio albums: Electric Rodeo (2006), The Wolf (2007), Black Ribbons (2009), Family Man (2012), The Other Life (2013) and Countach (For Giorgio) (2016), in addition to a live album, a compilation, and numerous EPs.

In 2018 it was announced Jennings will be releasing his eighth album called Shooter, under Dave Cobb’s Low Country Sound imprint label.