Roy WilliamsonBorn 25 June 1936. Died August 1990
Roy Williamson
Roy Williamson Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Murdoch Buchanan Williamson (25 June 1936 – 12 August 1990) was a Scottish songwriter and folk musician, most notably with The Corries. Williamson is best known for writing "Flower of Scotland", which has become the de facto national anthem of Scotland used at international sporting events.
Roy Williamson Tracks
Flower Of Scotland
Flower of Scotland
Flower of Scotland
