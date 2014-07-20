The ExplosionUSA punk rock band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2007
The Explosion
1998
The Explosion Biography (Wikipedia)
The Explosion were a punk rock band from Boston, Massachusetts. On February 13, 2007, the band announced that they had left Virgin Records, and on April 30, 2007, that they were to split up. On June 5, the band announced plans for two last shows in Philadelphia, and New York.
The Explosion Tracks
Explosion
The Explosion
Explosion
Explosion
Nycd
The Explosion
Nycd
Nycd
No Revolution
The Explosion
No Revolution
No Revolution
Here I Am
The Explosion
Here I Am
Here I Am
