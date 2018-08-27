Wallis GiuntaMezzo-soprano. Born 1985
Wallis Giunta
1985
Wallis Giunta Biography (Wikipedia)
Wallis Giunta (born 1985) is an Irish-Canadian opera singer and actress performing at leading theatres and opera companies around the world. She is a lyric mezzo-soprano of Scottish and Italian descent.
Wallis Giunta Tracks
What a movie! (Trouble in Tahiti)
Leonard Bernstein
What a movie! (Trouble in Tahiti)
The Miller's Son
Stephen Sondheim
The Miller's Son
Stay in my arms
Marc Blitzstein
Stay in my arms
Modest Maid
Marc Blitzstein
Modest Maid
The Monk and his Cat (Hermit Songs)
Samuel Barber
The Monk and his Cat (Hermit Songs)
Sea Snatch (Hermit Songs)
Samuel Barber
Sea Snatch (Hermit Songs)
Pastorale
Aaron Copland
Pastorale
Big Stuff
Leonard Bernstein
Big Stuff
Creme Brulee on a Tree
Bushra El-Turk
Creme Brulee on a Tree
La bonne cuisine
Leonard Bernstein
La bonne cuisine
Send in the Clowns
Stephen Sondheim
Send in the Clowns
Big Stuff (Fancy Free)
Leonard Bernstein
Big Stuff (Fancy Free)
'Tavouk Guenksis' and 'Rabbit at Top Speed' (La Bonne Cuisine)
Leonard Bernstein
'Tavouk Guenksis' and 'Rabbit at Top Speed' (La Bonne Cuisine)
Sea Snatch; The Monk and his Cat (Hermit Songs)
Samuel Barber
Sea Snatch; The Monk and his Cat (Hermit Songs)
I Can Cook, Too (On The Town)
Leonard Bernstein
I Can Cook, Too (On The Town)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall 7
Cadogan Hall
2018-08-27T21:28:44
27
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall 7
Cadogan Hall
