Molly Sandén
Molly Sandén Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly My Marianne Sandén (born 3 July 1992) is a Swedish pop singer and voice actress. As a teenager she represented Sweden in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2006, and participated in Melodifestivalen in 2009, and as a young adult in 2012 and 2016. Her sisters Frida and Mimmi are also singers.
Why Am I Crying
