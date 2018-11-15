Steve Hauschildt
Steve Hauschildt
Steve Hauschildt (born 1984) is an American electronic musician based in Cleveland. He was a member of the band Emeralds and has been releasing solo material since 2011. He has released four albums and a collection, and is currently signed to Kranky Records.
Ketracel
Already Replaced
Vacinities
Same river twice
Where All Is Fled
Eyelids gently dreaming
Watertowers
Batteries May Drain
Pismo
Flyswatter
