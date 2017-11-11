Wives of FarmersActive in UK from 2006 to present. Formed 20 February 2006
Wives of Farmers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vxxdg.jpg
2006-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cb4ff68-0154-4ba2-bd32-23d3b4591847
Wives of Farmers Tracks
Sort by
Piece By Piece
Wives of Farmers
Piece By Piece
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vxxdg.jpglink
Piece By Piece
Last played on
Trespass
Wives of Farmers
Trespass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vxxdg.jpglink
Trespass
Last played on
Line In The Sand
Wives of Farmers
Line In The Sand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vxxdg.jpglink
Line In The Sand
Last played on
Modern Song
Wives of Farmers
Modern Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vxxdg.jpglink
Modern Song
Last played on
Wives of Farmers Links
Back to artist