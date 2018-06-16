Ralphie B
Ralph Barendse (, born April 6, 1977) is a DJ and producer of electronic dance music, mainly trance, performing as Ralphie B and Midway. Barendse's has also produced remixes for artists in the scene, among them Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Solar Stone, Dario G, and 4 Strings. Barendse's original releases have also been remixed by other artists, including Paul van Dyk, Ronski Speed, Filterheadz, and D. Ramirez.
As a DJ, Barendse has toured, including with Tiësto. Since 2011, Barendse has released several singles under the record label Armada Music.
