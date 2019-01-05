Alba Farelo (born c. 1997), better known as Bad Gyal, is a Spanish singer and producer.

She was born in Vilassar de Mar, Spain, the eldest of five children, daughter of voice actor, Eduard Farelo. While attending university and working at a call centre, she released "Pai" in April 2016, an adaptation of "Work" by Rihanna, adapting the lyrics to a mixture of Catalan, Spanish and English It gained popularity on YouTube, and was picked up by local radio, which led to the creation of a mixtape, Slow Wine, with producer Pablo Martínez, aka FakeGuido. Fact Magazine named one of its songs, "Jacaranda" as their number 1 single of 2017. She has performed at several festivals in Iceland and Japan, as well as Red Bull Music Academy Festival in Los Angeles, and Sónar in Spain. Her next album, World Wide Angel, was produced by UK producer Jam City, Dubbel Dutch, DJ Florentino and Spanish musician El Guincho, and included the songs "Candela", "Nicest Cocky" and "Blink". Bad Gyal is signed with the production company Canada Editorial.