Gregg DiamondBorn 4 May 1949. Died 14 March 1999
Gregg Diamond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cb06efb-11f9-49d2-82cb-cad88f8fe07d
Gregg Diamond Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory Oliver Diamond (May 4, 1949 – March 14, 1999) was an American pianist, drummer, songwriter, and producer who was active in the jazz and disco music scenes of the 1970s.
Gregg Diamond Tracks
Star Cruisin'
Gregg Diamond
Star Cruisin'
Star Cruisin'
Hot Butterfly (feat. Luther Vandross)
Gregg Diamond
Hot Butterfly (feat. Luther Vandross)
Hot Butterfly (feat. Luther Vandross)
Danger
Gregg Diamond
Danger
Danger
