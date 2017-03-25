Matthew Frederick
1989
Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsIn
2016-06-29
Our time around Hay-on-Wye in May 2016/ Gorwelion yn y Gelli Gandryll, Mai 2016
Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsIn
Sky Fall Down
Matthew Frederick
Sky Fall Down
Little Heart (live at Hay Festival)
Matthew Frederick
Little Heart (live at Hay Festival)
Venus And Mars
Matthew Frederick
Venus And Mars
Pink Blossom Snow
Matthew Frederick
Pink Blossom Snow
Somewhere, Someday
Matthew Frederick
Somewhere, Someday
Home (Live at Long Row)
Matthew Frederick
Home (Live at Long Row)
HOME
Matthew Frederick
HOME
16
May
2019
Matthew Frederick, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, Boy Azooga, Islet, Martyn Joseph, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Seazoo, Underline The Sky!, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Straight Jacket Legends, Katie Mac, Chupa Cabra, AF THE NAYSAYER, Tallies, Alffa, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Little Folk, Gwilym, The Shudders, Jemma Roper, Gravves, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Rosey Cale, Maines, Andy Hickie, Bryony Sier, Zac White, Lewys, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Namsaké, Red Telephone (UK), Aiden Keryn, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
24
May
2019
Matthew Frederick
Unknown venue, Swansea, UK
12
Jul
2019
Matthew Frederick, The Sandinistas, Fire Fences, Cripple Creek Band, Digital Criminals, Rhys Davis, WageR, Ravenbreed, Kinstrife, Carolines (Wales), Wynt, Surrge, Anonymous Iconoclasts, Bedface, Chopsy and The Hat & The Fiddle Band
Unknown venue, Swansea, UK
1
Aug
2019
Matthew Frederick, Hoopy Frood, Buff, Smiley and The Underclass, Society of Imaginary Friends, The Fabulous Red Diesel, Captain Starfighter and the Lockheeds, Andy Twyman and She Robot
Unknown venue, Bristol, UK
Horizons: Hay Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2gv2m
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
2016-05-28T21:26:51
28
May
2016
Horizons: Hay Festival
18:30
Hay Festival, Hay-on-Wye
