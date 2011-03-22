The Sons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cad3619-47d8-44cb-9845-456b52eb57ab
The Sons Tracks
Sort by
There Is A Hole In The Middle Of The Sea
The Sons
There Is A Hole In The Middle Of The Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Is A Hole In The Middle Of The Sea
Last played on
Dogs, Boys And Men
The Sons
Dogs, Boys And Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist