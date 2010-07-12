Lee Sexton (born 1928, in Letcher County, Kentucky) is an American banjo player from Letcher County, Kentucky. He began playing the banjo at the age of eight and is proficient in the two-finger picking and "drop-thumb" (clawhammer) traditional styles of east Kentucky. He also sings. His Whoa Mule album includes recordings from a 1952 home recording with fiddler Fernando Lusk to recordings made in 2001. Four solo songs also appear on Smithsonian Folkways album Mountain Music of Kentucky.

In 1999 Kentucky governor Paul Patton presented Lee with the Governor's Award in the Arts.