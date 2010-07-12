Lee SextonBorn 1927
Lee Sexton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cac61bb-3132-4966-8ba7-049ab33dd6c3
Lee Sexton Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Sexton (born 1928, in Letcher County, Kentucky) is an American banjo player from Letcher County, Kentucky. He began playing the banjo at the age of eight and is proficient in the two-finger picking and "drop-thumb" (clawhammer) traditional styles of east Kentucky. He also sings. His Whoa Mule album includes recordings from a 1952 home recording with fiddler Fernando Lusk to recordings made in 2001. Four solo songs also appear on Smithsonian Folkways album Mountain Music of Kentucky.
In 1999 Kentucky governor Paul Patton presented Lee with the Governor's Award in the Arts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Sexton Tracks
Sort by
Rye Whiskey
Lee Sexton
Rye Whiskey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rye Whiskey
Little Maggie
Lee Sexton
Little Maggie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Maggie
Danville Girl
Lee Sexton
Danville Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danville Girl
Lee Sexton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist