Harlan G. "Hap" Palmer III (born October 28, 1942) is an American children's musician and guitarist from Los Angeles, California. Palmer's songs specialize in topics aimed at young children, such as math, and reading, or developing motor skills. Palmer released his first recording in 1969, and has composed over 200 songs for children. He is considered a pioneer in the use of music and movement in early childhood education.[citation needed]

He has received numerous Parents' Choice Gold Awards for his recordings, including:

Some of his best known early albums include the Learning Basic Skills Through Music series, Getting to Know Myself (which features the song "Sammy" which has been one of Palmer's popular songs), Sally the Swinging Snake, and Walter the Waltzing Worm. He released the famous Halloween song Witches' Brew in 1976 with music by him and Martha Cheney co-wrote the lyrics. Palmer's granddaughter Megan Schulze sings with a chorus of the updated version of his song "Witches' Brew" on Palmer's album "Learning in Two Languages".