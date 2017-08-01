The Holy Modal RoundersFormed 1964
The Holy Modal Rounders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9caa5639-5037-4e45-bace-ebb992331a0c
The Holy Modal Rounders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Holy Modal Rounders was an American folk music group, originally the duo of Peter Stampfel and Steve Weber, who began performing together on the Lower East Side of New York City in the early 1960s. Their unique blend of folk music revival and psychedelia gave them a cult-like following from the late 1960s into the 1970s. For a time the group also included the playwright and actor Sam Shepard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Holy Modal Rounders Tracks
Sort by
Bird Song
The Holy Modal Rounders
Bird Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bird Song
Last played on
Hesitation Blues
The Holy Modal Rounders
Hesitation Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hesitation Blues
Last played on
If You Want To Be A Bird
The Holy Modal Rounders
If You Want To Be A Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Want To Be A Bird
Last played on
Flop Eared Mule
The Holy Modal Rounders
Flop Eared Mule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flop Eared Mule
Last played on
The Holy Modal Rounders Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist