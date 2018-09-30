Korede BelloNigerian R&B / pop artist. Born 29 February 1996
Korede Bello
1996-02-29
Korede Bello is a Nigerian singer and songwriter currently signed to one of the biggest record labels in Nigeria, owned by a Nigerian, Mavin Records. He is best known for his hit single "Godwin", a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Korede Bello Tracks
In My Room vs. Romantic
Yellow Klaw & Korede Bello
In My Room vs. Romantic
In My Room vs. Romantic
Performer
Last played on
Huku
Sho Madjozi
Huku
Huku
Last played on
Flawless
Dr Sid
Flawless
Flawless
Last played on
In My Room Vs Romantic
Yellow Claw
In My Room Vs Romantic
In My Room Vs Romantic
VS Artist
Last played on
Romantic (feat. Tiwa Savage)
Korede Bello
Romantic (feat. Tiwa Savage)
Romantic (feat. Tiwa Savage)
Performer
Last played on
