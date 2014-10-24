Paul PlishkaBorn 28 August 1941
Paul Plishka
1941-08-28
Paul Plishka Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Plishka (born August 28, 1941) is an American operatic bass.
Paul Plishka Tracks
A little priest (Sweeney Todd)
Stephen Sondheim
A little priest (Sweeney Todd)
A little priest (Sweeney Todd)
Last played on
Anna Bolena - Act 1 In Separato
Gaetano Donizetti
Anna Bolena - Act 1 In Separato
Anna Bolena - Act 1 In Separato
Orchestra
Last played on
Dammi I colori! Recondita armonia from Tosca
New York Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Plácido Domingo, Giacomo Puccini, Paul Plishka & George Schick
Dammi I colori! Recondita armonia from Tosca
Dammi I colori! Recondita armonia from Tosca
Performer
Last played on
Le Cid - opera in 4 acts Act 1 excerpt
Jake Gardner, Eleanor Bergqvist, Byrne Camp Chorale, New York Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Jules Massenet, Paul Plishka, Grace Bumbry, Arnold Voketaitis, Plácido Domingo & Eve Queler
Le Cid - opera in 4 acts Act 1 excerpt
Le Cid - opera in 4 acts Act 1 excerpt
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1992
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-17T21:50:16
17
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1992
Royal Albert Hall
