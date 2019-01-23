Mango GrooveFormed 1984
Mango Groove
1984
Mango Groove is an 11-piece South African Afropop band whose music fuses pop and township music—especially marabi and kwela.
Since their foundation in 1984, the band has released six studio albums and numerous singles. Their most recent album, 2016's Faces to the Sun, was more than four years in the making.
Pennywhistle
Mango Groove
Pennywhistle
Pennywhistle
Special Star (Live In Session)
Mango Groove
Special Star (Live In Session)
Special Star (Live In Session)
Dance Some More
Mango Groove
Dance Some More
Dance Some More
