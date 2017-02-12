Youth of TodayFormed 1985. Disbanded 1990
Youth of Today
1985
Youth of Today Biography (Wikipedia)
Youth of Today is an American hardcore punk band, initially active from 1985 to 1990 before reforming in 2010. The band played a major role in establishing the "Youth Crew" subculture of hardcore, both espousing and evolving the philosophies of the straight edge and vegetarian lifestyles.
After the band's dissolution, vocalist Ray Cappo became involved in the Hare Krishna movement and formed the bands Shelter and Better Than a Thousand. Youth of Today is currently composed of Cappo and guitarist John Porcelly, both founding members, as well as bassist Walter Schreifels and drummer Sammy Siegler.
