Steve Lamacq
1965-10-16
Stephen Paul Lamacq (born 16 October 1964), sometimes known by his nickname Lammo (given to him by John Peel), is an English disc jockey, currently working with the BBC radio station BBC Radio 6 Music.
Nashville Tennessee
3
Feb
2019
The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 40: 6 Music Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-12T21:38:40
12
Aug
2013
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
Salford
2013-03-21T21:38:40
21
Mar
2013
