James NaresBorn 19 April 1715. Died 10 February 1783
James Nares
1715-04-19
James Nares Biography (Wikipedia)
James Nares (19 April 1715 – 10 February 1783) was an English composer of mostly sacred vocal works, though he also composed for the harpsichord and organ.
James Nares Tracks
