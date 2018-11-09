Christiane F.Born 20 May 1962
Christiane F.
1962-05-20
Christiane F. Biography (Wikipedia)
Christiane Vera Felscherinow (born 20 May 1962) is a German actress and musician who is best known for her contribution to the 1978 autobiographical book Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo [We Children of Bahnhof Zoo], and the film based on the book, in which her teenage drug use is documented.
