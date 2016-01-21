P'taahBorn 1974
P'taah Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Brann (born March 25, 1972) is an American electronic music producer and remixer. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Brann is known for his work under the monikers Wamdue Project and Ananda Project.
P'taah Tracks
Crossing (Excavation Of Form) (Opaque Remix)
Your Soul Or Mine (Spencer Parker's A Gun For Hire Remix)
